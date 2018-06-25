Police officer taken to hospital after crash on Florida's Turnpike

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A police officer was involved in a crash that snarled traffic Monday morning on Florida's Turnpike in Miramar.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near Red Road.

A Sunny Isles Beach police cruiser was badly damaged on the side of the highway. A dump truck also appeared to have skidded off the highway and into the grass.

At least two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Sunny Isles Beach police Sgt. Brian Schnell said the officer was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.

Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic said one lane was closed, but traffic was backed up at least four miles.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

