Protesters demand conditions be improved at ICE facility in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Protesters are continuing to target their message at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Miramar.

Protesters on Wednesday called for the facility to be drastically improved or eliminated.

Laurie Woodward Garcia comes to the immigration facility in Miramar every week to pass out water and peacefully protest the conditions people visiting it are forced to endure.

"We see children, families out here in the heat," she said. "People come (for) 10 to 12 hours. There's no shelter from the rain or the heat (and) no access to restrooms."

The visuals at the facility Wednesday were much different than ones from just a week earlier when 17 people were arrested while protesting what they believe is inhumane treatment of immigrants by the Trump administration.

"We're here fighting for dignity. We're here fighting for asylum," one protester said. "I'm here, standing up. I'm using my body and my voice for the people who can't be out here fighting for their rights."

Seven days later, those protests continue with a slightly different approach, but a very similar message.

"The family abductions, the separations -- this is happening in our backyard, and we can get upset online and stay at home and do nothing, or we can come out, give comfort to these folks and speak out about the abuses ICE is doing in our community," Woodward Garcia said.

Protestors said they have been outside the facility in Miramar for a year and they don't plan to stop any time soon.

They said they've been challenging the local government to not allow this from continuing in their city.

