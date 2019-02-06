Shooting threat prompts increased police presence at Glades Middle School

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Police are investigating the credibility of a threat made against Glades Middle School in Miramar.

Miramar police said Tuesday night a student received a text message from an unknown number warning him of a shooting at the school Wednesday.

"The student told his parents, who contacted authorities," police said on Twitter.

Police said there will be additional officers assigned to the school out of an abundance of caution.

(1/2) A Glades Middle School student received a text message, from an unknown number, alerting him of a shooting tomorrow at the school. The student told his parents, who contacted authorities. (Continued) — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 6, 2019

A message from the school principal to parents said there was "a social media post circulating indicating a potential threat" on campus.

"Please know that we are aware and actively working with the Miramar Police Department to determine the credibility of the threat, as well as identifying the individual responsible for the posting," Principal Ricardo Santana said.

