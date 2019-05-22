Small plane remains on side of highway after emergency landing

A small plane that made an emergency landing on U.S. Route 27 remained on the side of the highway Wednesday morning, guarded by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A small plane remained on the side of U.S. Route 27 on Wednesday morning, just one day after it made an emergency landing on the highway.

The Piper PA-28 was flying from Immokalee to North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines when the pilot experienced an engine-related problem and was forced to land in the northbound lanes of the busy highway.

Terry Cress was able to land the plane safely and maneuvered it into a turning lane, just north of the Miami-Dade County line in Miramar.

Cress and his passenger weren't injured.

The plane couldn't fit on a flatbed truck to be moved, so a team was scheduled to return Wednesday to disassemble the wings and remove it.

