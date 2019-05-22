Miramar

Small plane remains on side of highway after emergency landing

Plane couldn't fit on flatbed truck to be moved

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

A small plane that made an emergency landing on U.S. Route 27 remained on the side of the highway Wednesday morning, guarded by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A small plane remained on the side of U.S. Route 27 on Wednesday morning, just one day after it made an emergency landing on the highway.

The Piper PA-28 was flying from Immokalee to North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines when the pilot experienced an engine-related problem and was forced to land in the northbound lanes of the busy highway.

More Miramar Headlines

Terry Cress was able to land the plane safely and maneuvered it into a turning lane, just north of the Miami-Dade County line in Miramar.

Cress and his passenger weren't injured.

The plane couldn't fit on a flatbed truck to be moved, so a team was scheduled to return Wednesday to disassemble the wings and remove it.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.