Suspect arrested, hospitalized following shootings in Hollywood and Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Officers investigating reports of a battery in Hollywood later opened fire on the suspect in Miramar, locking down two neighborhoods for several hours.

According to Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata, the situation unfolded around 4 p.m. Tuesday. A woman inside a car near Apollo Middle School called 911 to report a battery.

That's when dispatchers heard multiple gunshots.

"She was bleeding, but she was she alert," said one witness, who did not want to be identified.

The man who reportedly fired the gunshots then fled south to Miramar, where he was spotted in a neighborhood in the 7800 block of Orleans Street.

"Officers with the Hollywood Police department along with a K-9 unit made contact once again with that suspect, who was armed with a gun," Lata said.

Lata said at least one Hollywood officer opened fire on the suspect before rendering aid.

Police did not say if he fired his weapon.

Into the evening, detectives were seen talking to people in the neighborhood. As of late Wednesday, they had released few details about the relationship between the man and woman.

The child inside the car with the woman is said to be unharmed.

Miramar police are assisting in the investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting, which is standard procedure.

