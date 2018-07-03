Teen killed, 2 adults wounded in Miramar drive-by shooting

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A teenager was killed and two other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Miramar, police said.

The triple shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Foxcroft Road.

Miramar police said three people, including a 17-year-old boy, were struck by bullets.

The teen died in the shooting. Two adults were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

