Teenager shot at Miramar home, authorities say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A teenager was shot Tuesday afternoon at a house in Miramar, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the 7900 block of Ramona Street.

Miramar Fire Department said the teen was taken to a hospital. The victim's condition was not immediately released.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 5 p.m. as a man was handcuffed outside the home.

No other details were immediately released.

