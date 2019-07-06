Thief caught on camera rummaging through trunk of car in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - At least one person was taken into custody Saturday morning after a group of thieves were captured on surveillance video looking through cars in Miramar.

One homeowner told Local 10 News that he was awakened around 5 a.m. by his Ring surveillance camera.

The victim pulled up the live video and saw a man popping the trunk of his car to see if anything of valuable was inside.

The victim said he could also see several other people looking through other cars in the neighborhood on Southwest 153rd Avenue.

"It was kind of scary for the simple fact that it's happening right now at the moment. You didn't know what was going to happen," he said. "Thank God my family is safe. That is my main concern."

It's unclear whether anything was stolen from the vehicles.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

