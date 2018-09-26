Time running out to claim winning lottery ticket sold in Miramar

SAN ANSELMO, CA - AUGUST 29: In this Photo Illustration, Twenty and five dollar bills are displayed on August 29, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. The dollar fell to a two and a half year low to 91.77 Tuesday following the latest missile…

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Florida lottery officials said Wednesday that someone bought a winning ticket worth more than $100,000 from a Miramar Publix in April, but time is running out to claim the jackpot.

Lizeth George, a spokeswoman for the Florida Lottery, said people who may have purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket at the store in the 6890 block of Miramar Parkway should review their ticket. The winning numbers for the April 13 drawing were 02, 15, 16, 27 and 34.

The deadline to claim the ticket is Oct. 10. If you have the winning ticket, lottery officials said it can be redeemed at a Florida Lottery District Office or at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Florida lottery retailers can only validate the winning ticket.

