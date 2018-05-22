Vehicle crashes into barbershop overnight in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Employees were cleaning up a Miramar barbershop Tuesday morning after a car slammed into it and the driver took off.

The windows at SND Signature Cuts & Salon were all boarded up Tuesday, but the guys working there told Local 10 they aren't going to let it stop them from working.

According to the shop's owners, police believe a car or truck may have smashed into the building on Miramar Parkway overnight, destroying one of the glass front doors and windows and making a mess inside.

"They probably (are) trying to shut us down, you know?" Daniel Anderson said. "But it didn't happen. It didn't happen. We're still working."

Anderson is one of the owners of the shop. He said he was shocked to see the damage.

"It's got to be someone drunk or something (to) run off the street and run into the shop, you know?" he said.

Employees quickly cleaned up as much as they could and swept everything into a corner, knowing customers would be showing up for their appointments.

Anderson said they never considered shutting down for the day and will just work around it.

"We have a lot of customers and a lot of people who depend on us to be here, so we try our best to be here no matter what," he said.

Police have been looking for surveillance footage from nearby homes or businesses to see if they can catch the person responsible for the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miramar police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

