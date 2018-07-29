Video captures Miramar police car weaving in and out of traffic

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A dashcam video taken over the weekend captures some erratic driving along Interstate 75 involving a Miramar police patrol car and another vehicle.

Austin Conley was behind the wheel of his car Saturday on I-75 and initially didn’t know what to make of what he was seeing.

“Next thing I know I see a police car, black and white come by me at a high rate of speed and followed by a silver sedan,” Conley said.

In the video, the marked cruiser and the other car weave in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed.

“At first, I thought it was just a police car coming by me and I was like, ‘Oh’ and then the car coming after him— I was like, ‘Oh that person is about to get pulled over.’ But that wasn’t how it happened at all,” Conley said.

The silver sedan appeared to swipe the police car, Conley said. When the sedan made contact, the police car swerved, Conley said.

Fearing for his own safety and other motorists, Conley took matters into his own hands.

“That’s the first thing I did was call 911 and told them, ‘Hey I think I just saw someone, you know, try to smash into a police car on I-75,” Conley said.

Conley continued to drive and his camera continued to roll, and he noticed the two cars eventually pulled off to the side of the road. No lights or sirens were seen or heard.

A request for comment from the Florida Highway Patrol and the Miramar Police Department was not immediately returned.





