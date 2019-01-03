Woman's husband identified as person of interest in her disappearance

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Miramar police have pinpointed Stephanie Ray Clemons' husband, Jack Freeman Jr., as a person of interest in her disappearance, authorities announced Thursday, eight months after she was reported missing.

According to police, Freeman has a lengthy history of domestic violence.

"Not just with Stephanie, but Jack Freeman Jr. and his children, Jack Freeman Jr. and his present girlfriend. There's 22 reports over a lengthy period of time. But still, 22 reports does not paint a very positive picture," Detective Mark Moretti said.

Sylvya Ray said she called police after her sister didn't show up to work at Jackson Memorial Hospital on May 20, 2018.

Since then, the trail has grown cold.

"The whole family is just really hurting because we just don't know what happened to her," Ray said.

At Thursday's press conference, Miramar police divulged more information about the missing person's case that has now turned into a homicide investigation.

"She disappeared with her credit cards and her driver's license, her passport all still at the apartment," Moretti said. "The cars were not moved."

Detectives said all these things are red flags.

Meanwhile, Clemons' family -- now eight months removed from her disappearance -- is in desperate need of closure.

"If that person does not show up, then that means that something is wrong. If they do not call you, that means that something is wrong," Ray said.

Anyone with further information that can help detectives is asked to call the Miramar Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.