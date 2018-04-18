Missing child alert issued for 4-month-old boy from Lake County

LEESBURG, Fla. - A missing child alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Wednesday for a 4-month-old boy from Leesburg in Lake County.

Authorities said Kaiden Nelis may be with Jennifer Nelis, 29. Kaiden's relation to Jennifer Nelis was not immediately released.

Police said they might be traveling in a white 2008 Dodge Avenger with Florida temporary tag CDW8858.

Jennifer Nelis has nose and eyebrow piercings, a tattoo on her neck that says "Jimmy," a tattoo of four stars on her right shoulder blade and a floral sleeve on her left arm from her wrist to forearm.

Police said Kaiden's left foot turns inward.

Anyone with information about the boy and woman's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121.

