TAMPA, Fla. - An alert has been issued for a missing Florida child last seen in the Tampa area.

Authorities say 11-month-old Philyonnie Williams-Jones may be in the company of Marcedes Jones. They may be traveling in a 2005, white Ford Taurus with Florida tag number 7371XN.

The car has front end damage to the driver's side headlight.

The toddler was last seen in the 8000 block of Shady Wood Drive in Tampa.

