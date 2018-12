A missing child alert has been issued for Riddick Alexander, 8, (left) and Alan Phillips (center), 1. Authorities think they are in the company of 33-year-old Gitta Viteri-Andrade (right).

STUART, Fla. - Authorities have found two young boys from Stuart hours after state official issued a missing child alert for the pair.

Alan Phillips, 1, and Riddick Alexander, 8, were safely located around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.

They were the company of their mother, 33-year-old Gitta Viteri-Andrade. Authorities said Viteri-Andrade told Alan's father that she wanted to kill herself.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.