Missing Florida State University student found alive, authorities say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A missing Florida State University student from southwest Miami-Dade County has been found alive, his family and authorities said.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said K-9 unit found 19-year-old Justin Shields Sunday afternoon in a wooded area a few miles from the roadway. Paramedics took him to a local hospital.

"He was dehydrated but is expected to recover," a spokesman for the sheriff's office said.

Deputies began searching for Shields on Friday after his car was found in a heavily wooded area about 20 miles from the FSU campus. His wallet, keys and phone were left in the car. He hadn't been seen since Wednesday.

"We found Justin, and we are so grateful for all the professionals and everybody that gave up their time to find Justin and bring him home to us," his mother Ann Farrar said in a Facebook video.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted a video of the Shields' family celebrating after receiving the news.

They were in Tallahassee taking part in the search. Shields is a graduate of Coral Reef High School.

Earlier Sunday, authorities expanded their search, adding dozens of volunteers and officers from number of other law enforcement agencies.

Further details were not immediately available.

Justin Shields went to Coral Reef High School in southwest Miami-Dade County.

