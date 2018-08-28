Missing Ohio children en route to Florida, police say

Damara Croley (left), 13, Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12, Patience Wilson, 9, and Damien Wilson, 8, are believed to traveling to Florida.

LIMA, Ohio - Police in Lima, Ohio, are searching for a mother and her four children who left the state amid a custody dispute.

Authorities think Mariane Merrit and her boyfriend, Charles Perkins, are headed to the Dayona Beach area. The family is traveling in a dark blue Chrysler Voyager van with an Ohio license plate reading FMQ3175. Police said Perkins is considered armed and dangerous. Police described him as being abusive toward children.

Police said Merrit does not have custody of Damara Croley, 13, Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12, Patience Wilson, 9, and Damien Wilson, 8.

Mariane Merrit (left) and her boyfriend Charles Perkins are wanted by police in Lima, Ohio.

Damara is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Benjamin is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was blonde and blue eyes.

Patience is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Damien is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 111 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Merritt is 5 feet 5 inch and weighs about 210 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes. Perkins is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 164 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.