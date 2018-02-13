Poachers sentenced to 6 months in jail for capturing Key deer

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - Two men convicted of federal charges for capturing, harassing and harming three Key deer in Monroe County were sentenced Monday to six months in Monroe County Jail.

Erik Yosmany Damas Acosta and Tumani Anthony Younge were convicted of three counts of violations of the Endangered Species Act. They were also sentenced to probation for three years, and they must pay restitution to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for the cost of the investigation.

Damas and Younge used food to lure an adult male, a juvenile male and a female from The National Key Deer Refuge in July of 2017, according to authorities. They restrained them and put two in the back seat and the other in the trunk.

Damas and Younge told Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies that they were planning on taking pictures of them. One of the Key deer was severe injured and had to be euthanized.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.