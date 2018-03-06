3 dead after crash on Overseas Highway in Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - Three people were killed in a crash Monday along the Overseas Highway in Islamorada, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Lt. Kathleen McKinney, a spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said around 2 p.m. a mid-size truck carrying several portable toilets rear-ended a small car, that appeared to be making a left turn near mile marker 80. The crash sent the compact car slamming into a large recreational vehicle and then into a tree, McKinney said.

All three people inside the small car were pronounced dead at the scene, McKinney said. It's unclear whether the people inside in the other cars were hurt.

Troopers did not immediately identify the victims.

