3 residents safely escape Stock Island mobile home fire

Three people got out safely after this mobile home on Stock Island caught fire early Tuesday.

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - Three people safely escaped after a mobile home caught fire early Tuesday in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Fire Rescue was called to a fire at 5176 Suncrest Road on Stock Island shortly after 3 a.m.

Firefighters extinguish the flames a little more than an hour later, but not before the fire damaged an adjacent self-storage facility, two cars, a pickup truck, two mopeds and a personal watercraft.

Three residents of the mobile home were inside when the fire started, but they got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

