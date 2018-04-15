5 men accused of severely beating their coworker in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. - Five Arizona men were arrested early Sunday after Monroe County sheriff's deputies said they severely beat a coworker in Marathon.

Derek Polk, 37, Jacob Stanley, 31, Justin Mahsill, 26, Benny Cassa Jr., 34, and Curtis Stanley, 30, face charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said the men beat the 27-year-old victim so severely that he need staples to his head. The victim suffered injuries to his nose and jaw, Linhardt said.

He was treated at Fishermen's Hospital.

Derek Polk (left) and Benny Cassa Jr.

Linhardt said the men attacked the victim around 1:30 a.m. near the area of 37th Street after he asked the men for a lighter. The victim fled, but the men followed him to his trailer and attacked him again, Linhardt said.

Several witnesses corroborated the victim's account, Linhardt said. One of the witnesses told deputies that the attackers chased and threw a chair at him when the witness tried to intervene.

When questioned by deputies, the men said the victim had attacked them for no reason and they fought back, Linhardt said.

Cassa, Polk, Mahsill, Justin Stanley and Curtis Stanley are currently being held in Mornoe County Detention Center on Stock Island.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.