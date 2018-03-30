78-year-old Marathon man with gun threatens driver who rear-ended him, deputies say

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A 78-year-old man from Marathon was arrested Friday after he pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot a driver who rear-ended him on Card Sound Road in Key Largo, authorities said.

Moises Pedro Arguez faces charges of aggravated assault, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon and ammunition by a felon.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the victim met with Deputy Paul Rocha and said he accidentally rear-ended a white GMC truck.

The victim said the driver, later identified as Arguez, and a passenger got out of the truck and began yelling.

Linhardt said Arguez was touching a handgun tucked in his waistband when he ordered the victim to get away from his truck.

"Arguez also threatened to shoot the victim," Linhardt said.

Authorities said Arguez and his passenger then got back in the truck and drove away.

The victim was not injured.

Linhardt said several witnesses gave Rocha a similar account of what transpired.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers stopped the truck a short time after in Marathon, Linhardt said.

Authorities said Deputy Corbin Hradecky went to that location and a handgun was found in the center console of the truck.

"The magazine was loaded and there was a round in the chamber," Linhardt said.

Linhardt said Arguez admitted the gun was his.

Records show that Arguez was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on cocaine-related charges in 1988.

Arguez was booked into the Monroe County Detention Center.

