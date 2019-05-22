Animal organs found in bowl in Florida Keys

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a bowl of animal organs was found Wednesday morning at the end of Key Deer Boulevard on Big Pine Key.

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District reported the discovery to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which then notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Sherriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said it’s unclear what animal or animals the organs came from, but Big Pine Key is home to federally protected species, such as Key deer.

The remains have not yet been identified but are expected to be identified with help from a local veterinarian and the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.

The FWC is investigating the discovery.



