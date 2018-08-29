Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside Tavernier home, deputies say

TAVERNIER, Fla. - An armed man was arrested Tuesday night after he barricaded himself inside a home in Tavernier, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Robert Joseph Sanchez, 43, threatened to shoot and kill deputies and was arrested after being shocked by a Taser.

"Any threats to kill law enforcement officers are taken with the utmost seriousness," Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "I'm very happy and relieved that we were able to take this suspect into custody without serious injury to our deputies, to him and others.

"This situation could have had a much different ending, but thanks to our deputies -- who rose to the occasion during a very stressful shift -- everyone was able to go home to their families, except those arrested. To them and to everyone in Monroe County, I say: This sort of behavior will never be tolerated in the Florida Keys. Period."

Sanchez faces charges of threatening law enforcement officers, resisting arrest with violence and resisting arrest without violence.

Linhardt said the incident began shortly after 8 p.m. when deputies were called to a home on Dubonnet Road regarding a loud music complaint.

Linhardt said two deputies arrived at the home to find Sanchez, another man and a woman near the back door.

According to Linhardt, Sanchez cussed at the deputies while refusing to provide them with his ID and said that deputies had been called to the home before for similar reasons.

Authorities said Sanchez also said that he should have hurt deputies who showed up at his house on a previous date.

According to Linhardt, Sanchez and the other man, Jared Joseph Jennings, 21, began acting aggressive toward the deputies and pulled away as both deputies drew their Tasers.

Jennings was eventually detained, as was the woman, identified as Theresa Mary Hammontree, 46, who is accused of trying to block the doorway from deputies.

Deputies said Sanchez fled upstairs, and paces from balconies for two hours while speaking to deputies and 911 dispatchers on the phone.

Linhardt said Sanchez claimed that he did nothing wrong and threatened to shoot and kill deputies who tried to get near him.

Linhardt said Sanchez was eventually arrested after being stunned with a Taser.

As deputies were arresting Sanchez, they realized that he had a .380-caliber pistol on him, Linhardt said.

Hammontree and Jennings both face charges of obstruction without violence.

Linhardt said the agency's SWAT team and a crisis negotiator went to the home, but were ultimately not needed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.