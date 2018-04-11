Baby, child treated for possible ingestion of salt water after boat capsizes near Conch Reef

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-month-old baby and another child were treated for possible ingestion of salt water after a boat capsized near Conch Reef over the weekend, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Officials said a good Samaritan rescued six people from the water about 1:45 p.m. Saturday and notified the Coast Guard about the capsized 22-foot white center console.

Officials said the baby and the child, whose age wasn't released, were taken by a Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat to Tavernier Creek to be checked out.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada

The four adults were also taken to Tavernier Creek by the good Samaritan.

No injuries were reported.

The capsized boat was towed to Harry Harris Boat Ramp.

It's unclear what caused the boat to capsize.



