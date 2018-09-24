Bicyclist found with large amount of cocaine, marijuana in Florida Keys, deputies say

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A bicyclist was found with more than 13 grams of cocaine and more than twice that amount of marijuana Friday night in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, a deputy was patrolling the area near Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue on Stock Island about 5:45 p.m. when he saw a bicyclist running a stop sign.

The deputy pulled the bicyclist over and learned the man, identified as Mervin Terentius Jackson, 32, of Miami, had two warrants out for his arrest.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Linhardt said Jackson was taken into custody and his backpack was searched.

A plastic bag containing 13.2 grams of cocaine and another bag with 29.2 grams of marijuana were found inside the backpack, Linhardt said.

Jackson faces additional charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Details about the crimes related to the initial warrants were not immediately released.

