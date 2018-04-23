Brush fire makes Florida Keys residents nervous as firefighters protect homes

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A large brush fire in Big Pine Key destroyed one home and caused about 1,900 Keys Energy Services customers to lose power Sunday.

Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said the fire started along Hibiscus Drive about 2 p.m. and quickly spread west across Big Pine Key toward Fern Avenue.

She said firefighters worked throughout the night to protect homes in the area and prevent the fire from spreading.

"Well, we saw the smoke and we went to check it out and we knew it was something serious," Big Pine Key resident Kevin Daugherty told Local 10 News.

No injuries were reported, but one home was destroyed in the fire, Clark said.

Firefighters were attacking the fire from the air, using a helicopter to drop water on the flames below.

"It was nice to see the helicopter come and put out some big fires that were real nearby here," Daugherty said.

Keys Energy Services said firefighters asked the company to cut power to the customers just after 3 p.m. to help contain in the fire.

Residents who live in the area were told to be prepared to leave their homes, but no evacuations have been ordered at this time.

"It had us worried and we just kept an eye on it all day long and we're still keeping an eye on it," Daugherty said.

The Florida Forest Service said about 100 acres burned in the fire. It was about 40 percent contained Monday morning.

Clark said firefighters from Key West to Miami-Dade County, as well as from the Florida Forest Service, National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, assisted Monroe County firefighters.

Firefighters continued to monitor for any hot spots Monday morning.

