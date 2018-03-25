Monroe County

Blocked from passing, driver throws rock at SUV, deputies say

One victim suffered minor cuts, scratches from broken glass, officials say

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

Daniel Liska

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. - A Cudjoe Key man was arrested Saturday after he threw a rock at an SUV driving along the Overseas Highway in Summerland Key, authorities said.

Daniel Liska, 41, faces charges of criminal mischief and shooting or throwing deadly missiles.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said Liska became angry after the driver of the SUV attempted to pass Liska's minivan around 9 p.m. near mile marker 20.

Linhardt said Liska grabbed a rock from inside his van and lobbed it at the SVU, breaking a window of the SUV, Linhardt said.

One person inside the SUV suffered minor cuts and scratches from the broken glass, Linhardt said.

Other drivers on the Overseas Highway corroborated the victims' account, Linhardt said.

 

