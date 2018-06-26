Boat repairman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools

MARATHON, Fla. - A boat repairman was arrested Monday for stealing thousands of dollars in tools from a Marathon boatyard, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Timothy Brown, 40, of White Springs, had previously been hired by the business to repair boats, but no longer works there.

The boatyard manager told deputies that Brown stole numerous tools from the business on June 5.

He said he had hired Brown about three months ago to fix clients’ boats, as well as the manager's personal boat.

The manager said Brown was the only other person with a key to the tool storage area and with a key to the manager’s boat.

According to authorities, the manager left town at the beginning of May and returned in early June.

Linhardt said Brown had not been seen at the business for several days upon the manager's return.

The manager said he found his boat damaged and many tools missing from the storage area, including more than 20 buffers, grinders, drills, sanding systems and saws, among other tools.

Linhardt said Brown showed a detective his damaged boat.

"Pipes had not been installed and there was no way to flush the toilet," Linhardt said. "The manager reported that Brown was aware of this. Detective (Amanda) Coleman found human waste in the toilet system. The shower was also damaged."

The manager told authorities that it would cost about $11,000 to repair the toilet and shower.

Authorities said Brown pawned some of the tools at a shop in Marathon.

Brown was arrested Monday night on nine counts of dealing in stolen property, nine counts of fraud, larceny of more than $20,000 and property damage.

