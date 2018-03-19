Boca Raton man causes ruckus at Islamorada restaurant, leaves without paying

Albert Auer is accused of throwing a check in a manager's face and causing a scene at an Islamorada restaurant before leaving without paying the bill.

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A Boca Raton man, angry about the price of dining out while vacationing in the Florida Keys, threw the check in a manager's face and caused a scene at the restaurant before leaving without paying the bill, deputies said.

Albert Auer, 51, was arrested Sunday night after the incident at Pierre's Lounge & Restaurant at Morada Bay in Islamorada.

The general manager told Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Patricia O'Keefe that Auer and his family were having dinner at the restaurant when paramedics were called to treat a family member who had a food allergy.

Paramedics examined the man in the parking lot along with Auer and then left after he appeared to be OK.

Auer and the man went back inside the restaurant to finish their dinner, receiving $105 off the price of the meal for their troubles.

However, that didn't seem to be good enough for Auer, who had been drinking and became upset about the bill.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said Auer went into the kitchen, threw the checkbook at the manager's face, screamed profanities at the manager and threatened to beat him up.

Linhardt said Auer put down a credit card and dared the manager to pick it up, but the manager declined, fearing the matter would escalate.

After multiple witnesses gave similar accounts about what happened, Auer was found at a resort, arrested and taken to jail. He faces charges of fraud and battery.

