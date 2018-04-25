Brush fire only 50 percent contained on Big Pine Key, officials say

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - Firefighters from seven different agencies continued to battle a large brush fire Tuesday in Big Pine Key after the blaze burned about 100 acres.

Cammy Clark, a spokeswoman for Monroe County, said the fire was about 50 percent contained. Clark said firefighters focused their efforts Tuesday on protecting 30 homes near the fire and putting out hot spots.

Clark said a helicopter crew made several air drops using about 800 gallons of water for each run.

Clark said the area was especially susceptible wild fires because of high winds, lack of rain and the large amount of debris left over from Hurricane Irma.

The fire, which sparked around 2 p.m. Sunday, quickly spread westward. Local, state and federal agencies from as far north as Miami-Dade County traveled to battle the blaze. At least two homes were destroyed and the residents of Big Pine Key lost power for several hours.

