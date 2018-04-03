Catamaran reported stolen in lower Keys spotted near Cuba, authorities say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A $350,000 catamaran sailboat that was reported stolen last week from Newfound Harbor in the Lower Keys has reportedly been spotted near Cuba, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Tuesday in a news release.

According to Linhardt, multiple be-on-the-lookout alerts were sent out by sailing and boat groups via radio as well as on social media, which led to reports that the boat was spotted Saturday.

The boat was allegedly spotted after it tried to enter Marina Darsena Varadero, which is located on the north coast of Cuba at Veradero, Matanzas.

Linhardt said the person or persons aboard the 2009, 40-foot Admiral Catamaran sailboat named Kaisosi apparently had no vessel papers or passports and were turned away.

"The Coast Guard Investigative Service and Sheriff's Office were still working Tuesday to verify those reports, as well as determining for sure where the vessel is currently located, including any persons who may have been on board at the time it was reportedly spotted," Linhardt said.

Linhardt said the boat was last seen in the Florida Keys by a Little Palm Island employee who saw it traveling west toward Key West on Friday with its sails down.

The boat's owner had anchored it between Picnic Island and the southern point of Little Torch Key.

