Coast Guard, deputies search for missing women in Boot Key Harbor

MARATHON, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard and Monroe County Sheriff's Office are searching for two women who went into the water in the Florida Keys and disappeared.

According to a Coast Guard news release, Chris Hambrock reported that he was on a small boat with the women in Boot Key Harbor off Marathon early Tuesday when they jumped overboard and tried to swim to shore. Hambrock lost sight of the women and called the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The Coast Guard is searching for the women by helicopter and boat. Deputies are also involved in the search.

No other information was immediately available.

