Coast Guard rescues 2 men after boat capsizes in Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - Two men were rescued Saturday after their 24-foot pleasure craft capsized off the coast of Islamorada, authorities said.

The crew of a U.S. Coast Guard boat pulled the men out of the water around 11:45 a.m. near Whale Harbor.

"When we first arrived on scene, one person was standing on the capsized vessel and another was clinging to a water jug, but both were wearing life jackets," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Shortes, a Station Islamorada coxswain. "My crew quickly tossed a heaving line to the people so we could get them to safety."

The Coast Guard crew eventually transferred the men to a commercial salvage vessel. No one was hurt.

