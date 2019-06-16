Coast Guard rescues group off Islamorada after boat sinks

Coast Guard

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a large group after their boat took on water and sank Sunday off the coast of Islamorada.

The group of 12 had rented a boat and was out on the water when the vessel began to sink.

Good Samaritans and the boat's owner were able to rescue eight of the passengers, while the Coast Guard was on hand to grab the remaining four out of the water.

Coast Guard

Stormy weather across South Florida made for poor conditions on the water.

