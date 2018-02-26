Coast Guard searches for missing boater near Key West

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater who fell overboard near Key West.

According to a Coast Guard news release, Robert McHabe, 60, was last seen shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he was reported to have fallen off a 27-foot boat west of Key West.

The Coast Guard said McHabe was last seen wearing gray swim trunks.

Two Coast Guard boat crews from Key West and a Coast Guard helicopter from Miami were searching for McHabe.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was also assisting in the search.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.