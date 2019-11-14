Coast Guard suspends search for missing boaters

KEY WEST, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for two missing boaters whose boat capsized during a storm off the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard news release said the search for Luis Engrova, 38, and Ylianet Ibanez, 26, was suspended Wednesday after a search that spanned more than 10,000 square miles.

The boaters left from the Caribbean Club in Key Largo on Thursday and were reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Later that night, the Coast Guard was notified that a good Samaritan had rescued a man from Biscayne Bay near Miami.

The man, identified as Adnan Diaz, 31, said the 23-foot boat that he, Engrova and Ibanez were on had capsized during a storm Friday.

Diaz said he swam for help while Engrova and Ibanez remained with the capsized boat. He said they were wearing life jackets.

"The Coast Guard's search and rescue mission is one we take very personally, and making the decision to suspend is never easy," Christopher Eddy, search and rescue coordinator for the Coast Guard's 7th District, said. "Despite our best efforts, we were not able to locate Ms. Ybanez and Mr. Engrova and our hearts go out to the entire family."

