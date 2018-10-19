Construction worker accused of stealing 2 gold rings from Islamorada home

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A construction worker was arrested Thursday for stealing two gold rings from an Islamorada home while doing Irma-related repairs to it, authorities announced Friday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Michael Joseph Gibson, 30, of Cutler Bay, stole the rings earlier this month from one of the bedrooms in the victim's home.

Linhardt said the woman told detectives Oct. 8 that two gold rings had been stolen, one of which is valued at $200. The other ring, which contains a diamond, is valued at $6,000.

Linhardt said Detective Ben Elmore investigated the theft and the construction company owner gave him the names of the workers at the job site.

He said Elmore discovered that one the men on the list provided, Gibson, had recently pawned rings in the Miami area.

The victim later positively identified pictures of the pawned rings as her jewelry.

Warrants were issued for Gibson's arrest and he was taken into custody on Thursday.

He faces charges of grand theft, larceny and fraud.





