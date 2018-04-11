Crocodile spotted in Key Largo may have escaped from wildlife refuge

Deputy Jose Hernandez photographed this crocodile roaming near mile marker 106 early Wednesday in Key Largo.

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A crocodile spotted Wednesday morning in Key Largo may have escaped from a nearby wildlife refuge.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jose Hernandez noticed the crocodile about 5:45 a.m. near mile marker 106. He snapped some photos of the reptile and notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

By the time wildlife officers arrived, the elusive crocodile was gone, FWC Officer Bobby Dube said.

Lake Surprise and the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge are not far away.

"Sightings in the area are not uncommon," sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said.



