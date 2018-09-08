Deputies find 2-year-old girl alone, hiding under storage trailer

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A Florida Keys woman was arrested Friday after deputies said they found her 2-year-old daughter alone and hiding under a storage trailer.

Anita Brown, 28, faces charges of child neglect and drug possession.

Around 9:30 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a squatter in the unit block of West Sandy Circle in Big Pine Key, said Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. When the deputy arrived, he found two dogs and the child under a storage trailer on the property. The girl was dirty and had a bruise on her cheek, Linhardt said.

Paramedics examined the girl at the scene as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the deputy found Brown asleep on a couch inside the storage trailer, Linhardt said. When the deputy woke Brown, she picked up a metal pipe that was beside the couch and put it in her purse, Linhardt said. She also asked the deputy where her daughter was, Linhardt said.

The deputy said there were no other adults on the property.

The deputy searched Brown's purse and found a small amount of marijuana, Linhardt said.

The child is now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

