Deputies say 2 students hospitalized after taking Xanax

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said two teenage boys were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon in Tavernier after taking Xanax. A 14-year-old student is accused of providing them with the Xanax.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Key Largo students, ages 13 and 14, were in stable condition at Mariners Hospital.

Deputies said the student who was arrested was in posession of about two dozen Xanax pills when he was arrested. Prosecutors charged the student arrested with felony distribution of illegal drugs. The State Attorney’s Office will decide how to proceed in the criminal matter.

