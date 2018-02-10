Deputy finds cache of drugs inside drunken driver's SUV, authorities say

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A drunken driving traffic stop early Saturday turned into a drug bust when a deputy found several bags of ecstasy and marijuana inside the driver's SUV, authorities said.

Phillip Edwards, 28, of Key Largo, faces multiple charges including driving under the influence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Just before 2 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jamie Miller was called to the scene of a bar fight, but employees there said the man who started the fight had already left in a SUV.

A few minutes later, Miller said he spotted Edwards driving the SUV erratically on U.S. 1 near Atlantic Boulevard and pulled him over.

Edward's eyes were bloodshot, and he was slurring his words, Miller said. Edwards would not take a field sobriety test, Miller said.

Inside the SUV, Miller said he found bags containing marijuana and ecstasy pills. Six bullets to a .45-caliber handgun and more than 40 marijuana vape cartridges were also found in the vehicle, Miller said. The cartridges are intended for medical use in California, according to the packaging.

