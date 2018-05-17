Driver killed in head-on collision on Seven Mile Bridge

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was killed in a head-on collision on the Seven Mile Bridge early Thursday in the Florida Keys.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen M. McKinney said a 2009 Hyundai sport utility vehicle was traveling south on the Seven Mile Bridge about 1:45 a.m. when, according to witnesses, it veered into the northbound lane and collided with a 2015 Mitsubishi.

McKinney said the driver of the Mitsubishi was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Hyundai SUV was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

The identities of the drivers haven't been released.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the driver to veer into the opposite lane of traffic.

