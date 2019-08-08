Driver tells Keys deputies he was speeding 'because he was in a hurry'

MARATHON, Fla. - A man from Brazil was arrested Wednesday night after speeding in the Florida Keys. When questioned, Jonas Laurindvicius told deputies he was speeding because he was in a hurry.

Laurindvicius faces a charge of reckless driving. He was also cited for speeding and traveling in the wrong lane.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said Laurindvicius was traveling about 100 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro as it traversed the Bahia Honda Key Bridge.

When deputies caught up to the car along northbound U.S. Highway 1, they said it moved into the southbound lane to illegally pass several other northbound vehicles.

Deputies said they attempted to stop the car, but the Camaro kept going.

Eventually, the Camaro stopped at a traffic light and a deputy ordered Laurindvicius out of the car at gunpoint.

"Laurindvicius stated he was traveling fast because he was in a hurry," sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

The 53-year-old driver from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was arrested and taken to jail.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.