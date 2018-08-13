Drunken woman steals phone, then crashes car, deputies say

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A 54-year-old woman is facing a number of charges after deputies in the Florida Keys said she got drunk, caused a hit-and-run crash and stole a mobile phone in the same day.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said Cindy Lee Rojas, of Polk City, snatched a phone out of a man's hand as he walked down a street Saturday morning on Stock Island. The man told deputies that he didn't know Rojas or why she stole his phone.

Some time later, Rojas crashed her car into another vehicle but fled the scene, Linhardt said.

Just before noon, deputies caught up with Rojas near Maloney Avenue and Third Street, Linhardt said. The deputies said Rojas smelled of alcohol, slurred her speech and refused to take a field sobriety test. Her car had front-end damage consistent with being in the crash, Linhardt said.

