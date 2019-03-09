Federal agent accused of drunken driving in Florida Keys

WEST SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. - A special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was arrested late Friday after deputies said he was driving drunk along the Overseas Highway near West Summerland Key.

Kevin Kenny, 44, faces a charge of driving while under the influence.

A Breathalyzer test taken after his arrest found that Kenny's blood alcohol level was 0.339 -- more than four times the legal limit of 0.08, deputies said.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said deputies received reports of a man speeding and driving recklessly along the Overseas Highway around 8:30 p.m. One driver told deputies that at one point, Kenny veered into oncoming traffic.

Deputies said during the traffic stop, Kenny was unstable on his feet, smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was wearing dirty clothes. Kenny denied he had been drinking and insisted that the deputies were "messing with him," Linhardt said.

Kenny failed a field sobriety test, deputies said.

Inside Kenny's SUV, deputies found law enforcement equipment -- including a tactical vest and a handgun -- and two unopened boxes of wine, Linhardt said. Department of Homeland Security officials took possession of the equipment.

When Kenny was taken to jail, he reportedly told the arresting deputy that he would remember him. He also told the deputy, “Things will, you know, what goes around comes around.”

