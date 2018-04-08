Fire destroys mobile home in Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A fire gutted a mobile home and camper early Saturday at a Big Pine Key trailer park, officials said.

Cammy Clark, a spokeswoman for Monroe County Fire Rescue, said firefighters were called just after midnight to a mobile home park in the 31400 block of Avenue C.

The 900-foot mobile home and a 500-foot camper were destroyed in the fire, Clark said. However, the residents escaped the home and no was hurt, Clark said.

Red Cross officials from Miami are currently assisting the residents of the mobile home.

The Monroe County Fire Marshall is investigating what sparked the blaze. Clark said.

