Fire destroys several boats at Key Largo marina

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A fire swept through a boatyard late Saturday in Key Largo, destroying several boats, officials said.

Becky Herrin, a spokeswoman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said the fire started just before 10 p.m. inside the offices of the Catamaran Boat Yard at 97951 Overseas Highway. The blaze quickly spread to several dry-docked boats nearby.

The fire was brought under control around 5 a.m. Sunday.

The fire hose had to stretch across the Overseas Highway near mile marker 98, shutting down the road for several hours overnight. Deputies diverted traffic through nearby parking lots, Herrin said.

Monroe County Fire Marshal Steven Zavalney is investigating the cause of the fire, Herrin said.

