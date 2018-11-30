Fisherman arrested over undersized spiny lobster

KEY WEST, Fla. - A fisherman from Dallas, Texas, is facing criminal charges for harvesting undersized spiny lobster.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested Hieu Doan during an inspection of the Three Princess commercial vessel Nov. 28 south of Key West.

According to Oficer Robert Dube, the vessel anchored in the area due to the strong winds produced from the cold front.

Doan, 48, was accused of hiding three large sacks with 101 spiny lobsters hidden beneath sacks of shrimp in the below-deck freezer without the other deck-hands knowledge. The officers said 33 of the spiny lobsters were undersized.

Doan was facing 34 misdemeanor counts of conservation violations and is set to be arraigned Dec. 14 in Monroe County court. The National Marine Fisheries Service will also be handling the case.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.