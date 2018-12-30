Fisherman finds almost 60 pounds of cocaine in Florida Keys

A bags of cocaine are shown in this stock image.

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A fisherman found roughly 60 pounds of what authorities believed is cocaine Saturday morning in a large package that washed up near a dock in Islamorada.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said the fisherman noticed something floating near the dock in the 100 block of East Carroll Street and used a pole and a net to pull it from the water. When the fisherman cut open the plastic-wrapped parcel, he found white powder inside and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard, Linhardt said.

The parcel contained 25 smaller packages, each wrapped in clear plastic.

Deputies turned the suspected cocaine over to federal authorities.

It's unclear where the package came from.

